Which NFL team has won the most NFC Championship games?

The 2022 NFL NFC Championship game has been set, pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

The Rams defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which gives the NFL a new champion this year. The 49ers knocked off the Green Bay Packers and potential MVP Aaron Rodgers, leaving two underdogs to battle it out to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys haven't won the NFC Championship game since 1995 NFL Playoffs

The NFC Championship game has been around since 1970, and one NFL team has the most victories in 51 years: the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys won the first-ever NFC Championship in 1970, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 and then losing the Super Bowl to the Baltimore Colts 16-13.

Dallas have a record of eight wins in the NFC Championship game with the second-most appearances with 14 (49ers are first with 17). The Cowboys were a dynasty from 1970 to 1995, making the title game 14 times in 25 years with an overall 8-6 record. On two separate occasions, the Cowboys won the NFC for four straight seasons (1970-1973 and 1992-1995).

As dominant as "America's Team" was in the past, they have been irrelevant when it comes to the NFC title game. Their last win was in 1995 against the Green Bay Packers, which was also their last Super Bowl win and appearance, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. It has been 26 years since Dallas last played for a chance to play in the Super Bowl, the fifth-longest active drought in the NFL. Washington have the longest streak of 30 years.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN #Cowboys 26 years without NFC Championship Game appearance. Darren Woodson: “Everyone wants to say it's Jerry's fault. And I'm not a firm believer in that. I think Jerry's put together some pretty good football teams…I mean, at some point the players have got to win the games.” #Cowboys 26 years without NFC Championship Game appearance. Darren Woodson: “Everyone wants to say it's Jerry's fault. And I'm not a firm believer in that. I think Jerry's put together some pretty good football teams…I mean, at some point the players have got to win the games.” https://t.co/24BvxNIe6J

The two current teams playing in the NFC Championship also have some of the most appearances. The Rams have the third-most appearances with 14 but only four wins. The 49ers have been to the title game the most (17) and can tie the Cowboys' record of eight wins by defeating the Rams.

Regardless of who wins, this year's game should be a memorable one. After a rather bleak Wild Card Round, the Divisional Round produced some of the best postseason football in some time. The Conference Championships shouldn't disappoint either.

Edited by Piyush Bisht