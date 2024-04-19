Which NFL teams are getting new uniforms in 2024? Full list of franchises debuting fresh threads

Some NFL teams are getting new uniforms for the upcoming season. Their fan bases have been clamoring for fresh threads, and their front offices have duly obliged.

Full list of NFL teams debuting fresh threads in 2024

Here's a complete list of the franchises debuting new threads in 2024:

1. New York Jets

The New York Jets released their new uniforms on April 15, 2024. This comes after years of their fan base demanding that they switch to a more throwback-inspired look.

The new outfits have received praise on social media, especially the decision to make their white throwbacks their full-time road uniforms. Furthermore, the Jets have introduced a green edition of the outfit for their home fixtures and a jet-black alternate uniform for special occasions.

2. Detroit Lions

Not one to be outdone, the Detroit Lions released their fresh threads on Thursday, April 18, 2024. According to President Rob Wood, the uniforms were made to honor the past but add a modern twist.

The Lions understood the assignment by judging the images posted on their social media handles. The new jerseys are a work of modernization, and they'll look great on the NFC Championship contenders. The most significant buzz is about the black alternate uniform, which has a gritty feel.

3. Denver Broncos

Sean Payton's team had little to smile about in 2023, but they're set to start 2024 more positively. The Broncos will reportedly unveil a new set of uniforms on Monday, April 22, 2024.

The Denver Broncos have maintained the duplicate threads since 1997, a long time for any major American sports franchise. However, that's set to change on Monday. It's about time, especially considering the Broncos haven't made a playoff appearance in eight years.

4. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans will reveal their new threads on April 23, 2024, with the franchise still basking in the glory of the 2023–24 NFL season. Fans know what to expect with the home jersey, as the design was released by CEO Cal McNair after a March leak by a third party.

The new home jersey features navy blue numbers with a red outline, and below is a small red "Houston" emblem. Furthermore, rather than the typical shoulder stripes, the uniform has a design that resembles horns. It's a great time to be a Houston Texans fan.

