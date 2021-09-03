Which NFL teams have the highest vaccination rates?

At the end of the day, the NFL and the respective teams involved are in a business, with decisions being made to benefit the entirety of the 2021 season. The NFL lost upwards of $4 billion last season due to canceled games and other Covid-related issues.

The drama with quarterbacks ducking the vaccine has been an issue of late, with Cam Newton, Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson amongst those who are still steering clear of the shot.

Now that a year has passed and teams have a better understanding of how to tackle the issue of the virus when keeping players safe, the 2021 season looks to be better suited to handle players who might contract Covid-19.

Teams with a 100% vaccination rate

The NFL’s leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% post-roster cuts this week, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2021

Earlier today, the NFL announced that the league-wide vaccination rate is at a steady 93% despite roster cuts amid the 53-man roster deadline. This number bodes well for upcoming games.

The NFL is taking strict measures to protect staff and players. Owing to the new measures in place, NFL teams will no longer be allowed to bend the rules as they did in 2020 when everyone was figuring out games during a Covid outbreak. If unvaccinated players cause an outbreak in their teams, said team will forfeit the entire game.

Teams with the highest vaccination rates

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons left nothing to chance as they were the first team to announce that all players and staff reached a vaccination rate of 100% on August 16. This subsequently set an example for other teams with skeptical players on their rosters.

We have reached a 100-percent COVID-19 vaccination rate. https://t.co/9stG5womHQ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 16, 2021

The Falcons are serious about their upcoming season and would rather not lose a game due to an outbreak that can be better avoided with vaccination.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Soon after the Falcons made their announcement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed suit. Bruce Arians announced that his entire staff and team are 100% vaccinated.

Bruce Arians says the Bucs are 100 percent vaccinated, players, coaches and staff. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 2, 2021

This is a step up from back in July when reporters questioned Arians about the potential of his entire team partaking in the vaccination program.

"If you want to go back to normal, get vaccinated," Arians said Thursday. "Eighty-five percent is what we're shooting for, and I think everybody is tired of meeting out here and eating outside and doing all those things we had to do last year. It's still a personal choice, but I don't see a reason not to be vaccinated."

Hopefully, this is a trend in the right direction for all teams to come to terms with getting the vaccine. Having to forfeit a game due to an outbreak could change the entire landscape of the upcoming season, and with so many teams banging on the door of the playoffs, it would benefit all to get with the vaccination program.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha