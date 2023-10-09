Which NFL teams have the longest active regular season win streak? Listing top 5 franchises with winning record

After beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, the San Francisco 49ers now won their 15th straight game in the NFL regular season since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 last season on Oct. 23, 2022.

This feat ties the team record for consecutive victories during the regular season. If San Francisco beats the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, they will have a chance to break this record.

Since every other NFL team has suffered at least one regular-season loss in 2023, San Francisco 49ers' incredible string of wins is the longest in the league. Additionally, this season, only the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles remain unbeaten after five games.

So, let's have a look at the NFL teams with the longest active unbeaten streaks:

NFL teams with the longest active winning streak

Here are the top five:

#5 Seattle Seahawks - 3 wins

Last Monday at the Metlife Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks won their third consecutive game, beating the New York Giants 24-3.

Due to their Week 5 bye, the Seahawks were unable to continue their excellent record. When they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, they will have the opportunity to extend their winning streak.

#4 Detroit Lions - 3 wins

For the first time in 12 years, the Detroit Lions have walked away with wins in four of their first five games of the season.

That came after Detroit beat the Carolina Panthers 42–24 in Week 5. The win boosted the Lions' record to 4–1 overall for the season. Amazingly, following a slip-up against the Seahawks in Week 2, the win was Detroit's third straight victory.

The Lions' outstanding performance against the Panthers also brought their streak of games with 20 or more points to 14, matching a record that has stood since 1995.

#3 Kansas City Chiefs - 4 wins

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20, thanks to yet another excellent showing.

With the victory, the Chiefs improved to 4-1 for the season and have now won four straight games. Their lone loss came in their season opener against the Lions.

#2 Philadelphia Eagles - 6 games

After five games, the Philadelphia Eagles are one of just two teams without a loss this season, having beaten the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Philadelphia has won six straight regular-season games.

On New Year's Day, the Eagles lost 20-10 to the New Orleans Saints in their last regular-season contest they failed to win, a game where quarterback Gardner Minshew started.

#1 San Francisco 49ers - 15 wins

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Cowboys in Week 5 and are getting close to completing a full year without a loss in a regular-season game.

The Niners' latest regular-season defeat in the NFL came against the Chiefs in Week 8 last season. The Niners will go an entire year without a regular-season defeat if they overcome the Browns in their upcoming game.

Additionally, starting quarterback Brock Purdy is 10-0 in his career in the regular season.