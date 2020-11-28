Which NFL teams have never been to the Super Bowl?

Making it to a Super Bowl is something every NFL franchise dreams about

In the history of the NFL, there are four teams that have never had the opportunity to experience playing in a Super Bowl. Only one of these four NFL teams have made it as far as their Conference Championship game. This is a list that no NFL franchise wants to be on. Let's take a look at the four NFL teams that have never been to the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have not made it to a Super Bowl since coming back to the NFL. They have not tasted playoff football since the 2002 NFL season. In fact, the Browns have failed to have a winning season since 2002.

The last time the #Browns made the playoffs was 2002. Cleveland went to Jacksonville that season and prayers were answered. #CLEvsJAX pic.twitter.com/NcHcLHiGol — Ed_in_Columbus (@ed_in_columbus) November 23, 2020

Cleveland has not won a playoff game since the 1994 NFL playoffs before the team was relocated to Baltimore. The bad part for Cleveland is that the Baltimore Ravens have won a Super Bowl. It has been 17 years 6,305 days since the Cleveland Browns have made the NFL playoffs.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have made the NFL playoffs a total of 12 times in their franchise's history. Success in the playoffs has been rare for the Lions, who have not won an NFL playoff game since the 1991 NFL season.

This is what Madden NFL looked like the last time the Detroit Lions won a playoff game 😭 pic.twitter.com/0EP4Ak2uH8 — Nick Brandel (@MotorCityBanter) November 25, 2020

Detroit is currently 1-11 all-time in the NFL playoffs. Since their last win, the Lions have made the playoffs eight times. The Detroit Lions have failed to come out with a victory during those eight playoff games and are the second team on the list to never make it to a Super Bowl.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have been the most successful team on this list as of late. They made their NFL playoff debut in the 2011 NFL season. The Texans have made the playoffs a total of six times.

Everything is bigger in Texas including monumental playoff collapses.



1992-93 Houston Oilers

2019-20 Houston Texans #BillsMafia #chiefskingdom — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) January 12, 2020

Houston has never made it past the divisional round in the NFL playoffs. The Texans would come close to getting past the divisional round in the 2019 NFL season. However, they would blow a 24-0 lead to the Kansas City Chiefs and lose the game 51-31. The Texans have made the playoffs, but have failed to reach the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the NFL playoffs seven times in their franchise history. They have made it to the AFC Championship game a total of three times, but have failed to win that game. The most recent time was in the 2017 NFL season.

Tom's top 5⃣ throws from the AFC Championship Game: #TomTuesday pic.twitter.com/qco77viZjz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars would ride their talented defense to the AFC Championship but would fall short to the New England Patriots. The Jaguars have played a total of 25 seasons in the NFL. Out of those 25 NFL seasons they have had 18 losing seasons. Jacksonville has come the closest of the four teams but has always fallen short of making the Super Bowl.