NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 18 - January 8, 2021 

We are now at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL regular season with Week 18 and there is still so much to play for. For the Kansas City Chiefs, it is about playoff positioning in the AFC as they face the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles face their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, as both teams are already in the playoffs in the NFC.
NFL Week 18 schedule, TV channel, date, and time
Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 4:30 p.m. ET
Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Laura Rutledge
NFL Week 18 schedule, TV channel, date and time
Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 8:15 p.m. ET
Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
The Chiefs are 11-5 and the champions of the AFC West for the sixth consecutive year. They had an eight-game win streak snapped by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, losing by a score of 34-31.
Kansas City currently holds the second seed in the AFC playoff picture and could be the one seed if the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans and need to defeat the Broncos.
Pro Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the third-best offense in the NFL, averaging 397.3 yards a game. Mahomes is sixth in the league with 4,569 passing yards and is tied with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert with 35 touchdown passes.
Their defense is ranked 26th in the NFL, allowing 369.3 yards a game, but Pro Bowl defensive end Chris Jones leads the team with nine sacks. Kansas City are on a 12-game winning streak versus Denver, spanning 2305 days.
The Broncos are not in playoff contention and are looking to avoid their fourth double-digit losing season in five years. With veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve with a concussion, third-year signal caller Drew Lock will get the start.
In two starts this season, Lock has two touchdown passes with two interceptions and 625 passing yards.
Denver has two running backs with over 800 rushing yards, rookie Javante Williams (857) and Melvin Gordon (808). Defensively, they are ranked ninth, allowing 322.1 yards a game.
On the defensive end, Denver are seventh in opposing passing yards a game (212.3 yards) and tied for fourth with the New England Patriots with the fewest touchdown passes allowed (20).
NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Cowboys are 11-5 and the winners of the NFC East for the first time since 2018. Their four-game winning streak was snapped in Week 17 when they lost to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 25-22. Regardless of the outcome of this game, Dallas will be the fourth seed in the NFC playoffs.
They are the second-best offense in the league, averaging 402.8 yards a game and first in points per game (29.9 points).
Their Pro Bowl signal caller, Dak Prescott, is sixth in passer rating (100.9), eighth in touchdown passes (32), and fifth in completion percentage (68.4 percent).
Defensively, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has 11 sacks and cornerback Trevon Diggs leads the NFL with 11 interceptions. However, both players will not be in the game as Parsons tested positive for COVID-19 and Diggs is out with a non-COVID-19 related illness.
The Eagles enter the game with a record of 9-7 and are on a four-game winning streak. Offensively, QB Jalen Hurts has 3,144 yards passing with 16 touchdown passes and 784 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns.
Hurts' 10 rushing touchdowns rank sixth in the NFL, while he also sits in the top 20 for rushing yards with 784. Philadelphia is first in rushing yards a game (160.4) and rushing touchdowns (24).
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Their defense allows 319.7 yards a game, making them the seventh-best defense in the NFL. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive end Josh Sweat each have seven-and-a-half sacks.
Q. Are you a fan of any of the teams playing today?
Yes
No