Which NFL teams are sitting their starters in Week 17?

The 2020 NFL Regular Season will be coming to an end on Sunday.

Some NFL teams have already locked up their NFL playoff spots. In Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season, we could potentially see some NFL teams sit their starters to rest and have them healthy for the playoffs.

It is only Tuesday, and as Sunday comes closer, we could see more teams and players added to the list of those resting in Week 17. The majority of the players on the list will be quarterbacks or players that have been dealing with injuries all year. Some players do not like to rest because they feel it throws them off their routine.

Here are the NFL teams that have already came out and said that they will be sitting some of their starters in Week 17 of the NFL Season.

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

The Kansas City Chiefs have nothing left to prove in the 2020 NFL Season. They have already locked up a playoff spot, the AFC West division and home field advantage throughout the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Head coach Andy Reid already said that we will most likely see backup quarterback Chad Henne against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Got the W.

Got the bye. pic.twitter.com/iB5a9STm12 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 30, 2020

As of right now, star QB Patrick Mahomes is the only player on the Kansas City Chiefs that has been noted to be out. If Mahomes does sit out in Week 17, then we will most likely see top receiving targets Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins sit as well.

There is no real reason for the top offensive players to make an appearance in a game that has no meaning.

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already made it public that veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will not start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Steelers will be turning to back up quarterback Mason Rudolph. Pittsburgh is currently sitting in the number three spot in the AFC Playoff standings.

In today’s press conference, Coach Tomlin said Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for our Week 17 game against Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/PKAVvbS6TD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 29, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one team that cannot afford for their quarterback to get hurt during Week 17.

Why NFC teams will not sit starters in Week 17

Almost every team in the NFC has something to play for in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season.

The only team that could potentially sit starters would be the Green Bay Packers and that most likely will not be until halftime or once they feel they have the Week 17 game locked up.