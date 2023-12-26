Which NFL teams have something to play for in Week 17? Exploring playoff scenarios for Broncos, Packers, Bears and more

The 2023 NFL regular season is nearing its end, and a couple of teams are still in the playoff picture. These teams are either contesting for divisional titles or wildcard slots.

This article will examine the current playoff picture, examine the must-win games in Week 17, and highlight the fixtures for all teams yet to qualify for the postseason. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Playoff picture: Must-win games for Week 17

There are just two weeks left in the 2023 NFL regular season. A handful of teams have secured their postseason berths in each conference. However, many more remain in the playoff picture. Here's how the current picture looks heading into Week 17.

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

NFC Conference

DIVISION LEADERS

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4): Clinched the NFC West

2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-4): Clinched a postseason berth.

3. Detroit Lions (11-4): Clinched the NFC North.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7): Lead the NFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-5): Clinched a postseason berth.

6. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

OUTSIDE THE PICTURE

8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

10. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

11. New Orleans Saints (7-8)

12. Chicago Bears (6-9)

ELIMINATED

13. New York Giants (5-10)

14. Washington Commanders (4-11)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

16. Carolina Panthers (2-13)

AFC Conference

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Baltimore Ravens (12-3): Clinched a postseason berth.

2. Miami Dolphins (11-4): Clinched a postseason berth.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)

WILD CARDS

5. Cleveland Browns (10-5)

6. Buffalo Bills (9-6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

OUTSIDE THE PICTURE

8. Houston Texans (8-7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)

11. Las Vegas Raiders (7-8)

12. Denver Broncos (7-8)

ELIMINATED

13. New York Jets (6-9)

14. Tennessee Titans (5-10)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

16. New England Patriots (4-11)

Here are the must-win games for Week 17:

NFC Conference

1. Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Both franchises retain hopes of making the NFL postseason. The equation is simple. The winner remains in the playoff hunt while the loser gets eliminated; this game has all the makings of a potential classic.

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV Channel: NBC

2. Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears

In yet another NFL playoff eliminator, both the Falcons and Bears know what to do to keep their playoff hopes alive. Anything less would result in a trip to Cancun.

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Stadium: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel: CBS

3. New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints in a crunch NFC South matchup. The Bucs will clinch their division title with a win against the Saints. On the other hand, the Saints must win if they want to maintain their slim NFL postseason chances.

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

AFC Conference teams:

1. Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

The Texans must beat the already-eliminated Titans if they're looking to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive.

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Stadium: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV Channel: FOX

2. Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the game with their NFL playoff hopes hanging by a thread. They'll be up against a Seahawks team in pole position to make the playoffs. Mike Tomlin's side has no room for errors.

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV Channel: FOX

3. Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal game for their faltering NFL postseason push. They'll need to inflict another defeat on Patrick Mahomes and Co. if they want to retain their playoff hopes entering Week 18. The Bengals must do this without Joe Burrow, who is out for the season.

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

TV Channel: CBS

4. Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

The Raiders can extend their contention window for another week if they win in Indianapolis. Antonio Pierce's side would fancy their chances in this one.

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV Channel: CBS

5. Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Broncos country, let's ride!

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

TV Channel: CBS

Deebo Samuel or Odell Beckham Jr.? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16

NFL Predictions 2023-24 × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.