Which NFL teams are still in the playoff hunt?

Yesterday's NFL games helped paint a much clearer playoff picture. Three teams saw their playoff hopes die following losses. The Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos joined the list of eliminated teams hoping for a playoff berth.

That being said, now is the time to look at who might still be alive in the playoff race with one game left. Some exciting matchups on the horizon could lead to a very exciting final week of the 2021 season.

Here are five NFL teams that are still in the hunt for the playoffs.

Which NFL team still in the hunt has the best shot to make the playoffs?

#5 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have effectively put themselves in a "win and in" situation for the playoffs. What is even more interesting about their chances is that they are playing their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, for their shot at making the postseason. At 9-7, the Raiders need just one win, and that will catapult them into a 10-7 record and one of the final wildcard playoff spots.

#4 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the same spot that the Raiders are in. They are also 9-7, and with a win, they will be 10-7 and secure their trip to the playoffs.

Although the Chargers are not technically in the hunt as of right now, they could still be knocked right out of the playoffs with a loss, so that is as close to being "in the hunt" as possible.

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

Believe it or not, the Baltimore Ravens are still currently on the hunt for the playoffs. How they achieved this by having an 8-8 record is the magic of football. The Ravens would need a great deal of help to make it into the playoffs, but losses by the Colts, Chargers, and Raiders, and a win against the Jaguars would secure a playoff spot for the Ravens. Crazier things have happened.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers being on this list is essentially how the Chargers are on this list as well. They currently have the #6 playoff seed on the NFC side of things, but a loss would ultimately put them right out of playoff contention. The 49ers are 9-7, and should they win, they will secure their playoff spot. However, if they lose and go 9-8, they might lose their spot to the Saints.

#1- New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are a win and a 49ers loss away from barely squeaking into the playoffs, but it could happen. Both the 49ers and Saints have a 6-5 conference record.

If the 49ers lose to the Rams and the Saints beat the Falcons, they end up with the same 9-8 record, only the Saints would have a better conference record of 7-5, and that would secure their spot in the playoffs.

