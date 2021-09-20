Which NFL teams are undefeated after Week 2?

Week 2 is all but finished. Monday is the final game of the week with the Detroit Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are 0-1, so one team will leave the game with a 1-1 record.

For the rest of the 30 NFL teams, there have been some surprising developments in teams that were initially thought to be much worse heading into the 2021 season. Heading into Week 3, though, some contenders have remained unbeaten even in the face of mighty opposition. Here are all the NFL teams that have stayed undefeated after the Week 2 games.

NFL teams with a spotless record heading into Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders

Surprisingly enough, the only two undefeated teams in the entire AFC are from the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of them.

The Raiders won an absolute thriller on Monday night, beating the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. The final 33-27 score will be talked about for years to come in NFL circles.

The Raiders also shocked the NFL by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with a 26-17 final score. The Raiders might have finally put all of their pieces in place to make a run at the playoffs.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been a quiet team heading into the 2021 season, but now the noise is becoming rather loud.

Teddy Bridgewater won the starting quarterback job over Drew Lock early in the offseason. That decision has seemingly revived his play as Bridgewater and company have put together two dominant wins to keep the Broncos at 2-0 heading into Week 3 of NFL action.

The Broncos easily beat the New York Giants with a 27-13 win last Sunday. Their record improved to 2-0 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 23-13 final score.

Beating out two of the NFL's worst teams is anything but herculean, but the Broncos are winning games, and that's what matters.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right back in Super Bowl form. After beating the Dallas Cowboys in the opening game of the season, the Bucs improved to 2-0 on Sunday by destroying the Atlanta Falcons with a 48-25 final score.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tom Brady has 17 Pass TDs in his last 4 games 🔥 🔥



The last time he did that was during his 2007 MVP season 👀 Tom Brady has 17 Pass TDs in his last 4 games 🔥 🔥



The last time he did that was during his 2007 MVP season 👀 https://t.co/I8fl5El0ks

Brady seems to be getting better with age and his nine touchdowns through two games lead the league. The Bucs might be the favorites to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Carolina Panthers

Another surprising team that is 2-0 and could be a dark horse playoff candidate is the Carolina Panthers.

The New York Jets let Sam Darnold walk for the Panthers, and he has now led them to an undefeated record. Darnold got his revenge against the New York Jets in Week 1 when the Panthers beat the Jets 19-14. The Panthers improved their record on Sunday, cruising to an easy victory against the New Orleans Saints with a final score of 26-7.

The Saints destroyed the Green Bay Packers the week before and were subsequently embarrassed by the Panthers. This could bode well for the Panthers in their quest to wrap up a wildcard spot underneath the surging Bucs.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are one of three NFC West teams that have improved to a 2-0 record. With the NFC West division currently being the most competitive, it will be very curious to see how it all plays out.

The 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of NFL action with a final score of 41-33. In Week 2, the 49ers improved to 2-0 by beating the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 17-11.

In the interim, the 49ers will likely look to free agency to add some running back help, as three of their running backs are currently injured.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams might be the team to watch out for in the NFC West, as well as the entirety of the NFC.

Week 1, the Rams embarrassed the Chicago Bears with a 34-14 score. The Bears are meant to be a strong defensive team, but Matthew Stafford has found some new footing on the West Coast.

Week 2, the Rams beat the Colts with a 27-24 final score. Stafford and Kupp each had a field day in their improvement to a 2-0 record for the season.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals had one of the most dominant defensive wins in Week 1 after silencing one of the league's best offenses in the Tennessee Titans. A final score of 38-13 gave the idea that the Cardinals could be an overall dominant force this season.

In Week 2 of NFL action, the Cardinals had a much tougher assignment dealing with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings kicker subsequently missed a game-winning field goal, giving the win to the Cardinals with a final score of 34-33.

Some of these undefeated NFL teams could be pretenders, while others like the Rams, Broncos, and Cardinals might return to pure playoff form. A few more weeks of games will help determine which teams are poised for a breakout season.

