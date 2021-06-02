Which non-quarterback rookie will have the biggest impact this NFL season?

This year’s NFL Draft was dominated by rookie quarterbacks, with as many as five getting selected in the first round. It is expected that many of these QBs will have an immediate impact on their teams in 2021.

But what about the non-QB rookies? Which of the other first-round picks will have the biggest impact this season?

After taking a deep dive into different rookie player situations this season - from cornerbacks, offensive linemen to wide receivers and running backs - one player emerged as the clear favorite.

Najee Harris will have the biggest impact in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the worst running game in the NFL last season, so they were in desperate need of a star running back.

The Steelers used their first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft to select Alabama running back Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick.

Harris averaged 5.8 yards per carry and ran for 1,466 yards last year at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win another national championship.

The rookie RB will help take some pressure off Big Ben

The six-foot-two, 230-pound rookie should reignite the Steelers’ ground game and help take some pressure off veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben is entering his final season in the NFL and the Steelers will do everything they can to help him get through it injury-free.

We have signed RB Najee Harris. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2021

Perfect situation for the running back

Harris will enter the 2021 NFL season as the Steelers' starting running back, so he will immediately be thrust into action.

He will learn from the best as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows how to get the most out of his running backs. Harris will also receive handoffs from future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

If Najee Harris can follow in the footsteps of previous Steelers running backs like Franko Harris, Jerome Bettis, Willie Parker and Leveon Bell, he is sure to make an immediate impact in the AFC North.

Najee Harris college stats

Games - 51

Rushing yards - 3,843

Average yards per carry - 6.0

Touchdowns - 46

