Which non-quarterback will be named 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year?

Here, I want to shine a light on some of the non-quarterbacks in the NFL who I believe will have seasons worthy of being named Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY). There are some tremendous players in the NFL in a variety of positions who could win this and electing only three was a real challenge.

Here are my top three candidates to take home OPOY honors in the upcoming NFL season:

#1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

NFL Regular Season - Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

The first player that comes to mind for me is the man who has recorded more receiving yards through his first two seasons than any other player in NFL history (3,016). Justin Jefferson is already one of the elite players in his position and he’s been this impressive despite playing almost exclusively out wide (about 82% of snaps).

GRIDDY ALERTKirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connect for the 50-yard touchdown 🚨 GRIDDY ALERT 🚨Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connect for the 50-yard touchdown ⚡️#SKOL https://t.co/n5B4mOkIDM

Now with Kevin O’Connell coming in as head coach, the third-year receiver will transition more into the slot, where he has already had major success during his time at LSU as part of that national championship team. He is now in a very similar system to that, which last year produced the triple-crown winner Cooper Kupp. I could absolutely see Jefferson leading the NFL in at least two of those three categories.

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to get back into the playoffs, having shed their roster of several long-time veterans to infuse new blood. They changed their coaching staff (to one more adapted to the modern game) and look ready to perform in the upcoming campaign.

#2. Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb

Sticking with the wide receiver position (and particularly another one from the 2020 draft), if there’s a guy whose circumstances could dictate even higher production than Jefferson, it might be CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys. I’ve been a big fan of his game since early during his days at Oklahoma and while there was a slight uptick number-wise in year two (153 catches for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns combined), I could really see him explode this year.

Amari Cooper’s 104 targets are now up for grabs and Michael Gallup could miss up to half the season. The Cowboys just lost Tyron Smith at left tackle for at least the majority of the season, making deep drops a smaller component of the gameplan. All this means that Dak Prescott might pepper Lamb with targets in-between the numbers, where he may see a lot of favorable matchups in the slot.

With what he can do after the catch, the ball-skills in contested situations and the feel he’s already shown for working into open space to keep the chains moving, I expect a monster year for Dallas’ undisputed number one.

#3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

NFL Regular Season - Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Now let’s talk about a running back as well and it’s pretty easy to just go with the best one in the NFL today. The easy argument against Jonathan Taylor winning the award this season is that he already put up amazing numbers in 2021 and still didn’t get enough votes (he led the league with 2,171 yards and 20 touchdowns from scrimmage).

However, if Jefferson doesn’t repeat what the actual winner Cooper Kupp did (who’s due for some regression, with what I believe Allen Robinson could be in that offense), Taylor could easily stand apart from the rest of the running back position yet again.

With Matt Ryan now under center instead of Carson Wentz, there’s a lot more stability in that spot and he's somebody who has targeted running backs in the passing game at a high rate. The Colts are the favorites to win the AFC South and Taylor will once again be their featured weapon.

If you enjoyed this breakdown, please make sure to check out the original piece, where I also predict all the other awards and the playoff picture, leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

