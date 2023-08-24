Which Packers player also played for Browns? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 24 

In this edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid, the spotlight is on players who have represented both the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns.

Let's take a closer look at the extraordinary journey of none other than the remarkable J.C. Tretter.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 24

J.C. Tretter played eight seasons in the NFL, showcasing his skills as a center for two prominent teams: the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns. His journey included three seasons with the Packers and five with the Browns.

Tretter's NFL journey began when he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers as the 122nd pick in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. Immediately following his draft, he signed a four-year contract worth $2.58 million.

During his initial years with the Packers, Tretter faced challenges due to injuries, resulting in limited playing time. In his rookie season, he was placed on the injured reserve list right before the regular season started. He made a comeback later, participating in eight games for the Packers.

In 2016, he played in only seven games before being placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Former Browns' Center J.C. Tretter

A significant turning point occurred in 2017, when Tretter signed a lucrative three-year contract worth $16.75 million with the Cleveland Browns.

Following the successful completion of two seasons, he further solidified his position with the Browns by signing a contract extension worth $32.5 million for three years. However, his journey with the Browns concluded after the 2021 season when he was released by the team.

Dduring his tenure with the Browns, Tretter exhibited remarkable consistency, participating in all 80 games and earning a starting role in each of them. Ultimately, in August 2022, Tretter made the decision to retire from the sport, concluding a memorable chapter in his NFL career.

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 24 solutions

With the inclusion of one notable name, J.C. Tretter, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 24.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 24

Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns - J.C. Tretter Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders - De'Jon Harris 3000+ Yards passing season for Green Bay Packers - Brett Favre San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns -Donte Whitner San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders - Trent Williams 3000+ Yards passing season for San Francisco 49ers - Colin Kaepernick Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns -Sheldon Richardson Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders - Kirk Cousins 3000+ Yards passing season for Minnesota Vikings - Case Keenum

