Which Panthers players also played for Rams? August 25 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's Immaculate Grid will focus on players who represented the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers. This Immaculate Grid will showcase the players' careers and impact on the gridiron.

First is retired wide receiver Ricky Proehl, who played for the Rams, Panthers, Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts in his 17-year NFL career.

The Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals selected Ricky Proehl in Round 3 of the 1990 NFL Draft. The Wake Forest alum quickly hit the ground running, becoming a contributing member of the franchise's receiving corps. He enjoyed a NFL career filled with highlights, Super Bowl wins and a handful of franchise records.

Proehl joined the Rams ahead of the 1998 NFL season on a four-year, $6 million deal. He was a featured member of "The Greatest Show on Turf," contributing to the team's Super Bowl XXXIV win.

In the Super Bowl game, he caught one pass for 11 yards. He later helped the team to another Super Bowl game appearance, though it lost to the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. He did put up a solid performance in that game. He left the Rams after the 2002 NFL season as a team legend and a member of franchise lore.

Following his stellar stint with the Rams, he signed with the Carolina Panthers as an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of the 2003 season. As a Panther, he participated in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Unfortunately, he was again on the losing side, as the Patriots won via a dramatic last-second field goal.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Panthers and Rams

Next is Chris Draft, a former linebacker who suited up for the Rams, Panthers, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. The Chicago Bears selected him with a sixth-round pick in the 1998 draft. He enjoyed a solid 11-year NFL career with various Immaculate Grid franchises.

He finished his NFL career with 667 tackles, 16 sacks, seven forced fumbles and five interceptions. Other notable players to appear for the Rams and Panthers include defensive back Ricky Manning, offensive tackle Todd Steussie, defensive end Jay Williams and linebacker Brian Allen.

