Which Patriots players also played for the Jaguars? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 29

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at two players who represented the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

First is Phillip Dorsett, a wide receiver who has played for the Patriots, Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Dorsett in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft after a stellar college career with the University of Miami, Florida and spent the first two seasons with the team, earning a reputation for his pace in transition.

He was primarily a backup with the Colts and started only seven games in his time at Indianapolis. Dorsett racked up two touchdowns with the Colts and was traded to the New England Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett ahead of the 2017 NFL season.

The player had an iffy first season with the Patriots, as he was way down their receiving depth chart. He finished his first year with the franchise with a stat line of 12 receptions for 194 yards and no touchdowns and closed out the season recording a single catch in Super Bowl LII, where the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Phillip Dorsett played in two more seasons with the New England Patriots and gradually increased his role on the team's offence. He helped the franchise to a victory over the LA Rams in Super Bowl LIII, earning his first Super Bowl ring in the process. He left the Patriots at the end of the 2019 NFL season.

Since leaving the New England Patriots, Dorsett has represented the Seattle Seahawks (twice), Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and now the Las Vegas Raiders. He will enter the 2023 NFL season hoping to return to his best form.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Patriots and Jaguars

Next is Cody Davis, a safety who has played for the Patriots, Jaguars, and Los Angeles Rams. Davis went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft and was signed by the then St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent. He represented the team from 2013 till 2017, after which the franchise released him.

Following this, the Texas Tech alum joined the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2018 NFL season and remained with the Immaculate Grid franchise until 2019 but was eventually released by the franchise.

Cory Davis got another shot in the Immaculate Grid when he signed with the New England Patriots on March 23, 2020. He has remained with Bill Belichick's side ever since, serving as a backup safety despite his constant injury issues.

He heads into the 2023 NFL as a member of the New England Patriots, and he will be looking to help the franchise make a significant postseason run for the first time since the departure of Tom Brady.

