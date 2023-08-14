Which player played for both Chargers and Buccaneers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 14

In today's episode of the Immaculate Grid, we will look at players who appeared for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The first player on our Immaculate Grid is Gary Anderson. The Tampa Bay Bandits selected Anderson with the twentieth pick of the 1983 draft out of Arkansas.

Anderson spent three seasons with the team, upping his productivity each campaign. His peak was in 1986, where he spent the first part in Tampa Bay and the second in San Diego playing for the Chargers. He caught 80 passes out of the backfield for 871 yards and eight touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl that season.

The rest of his time in the league was spent as a special teams member. He sat out the entire 1989 season due to a contract dispute, returned in 1990 with the Tampa Bay Bucs, and rushed for 646 yards with 166 carries in his last true productive season.

He retired in 1993 after a brief stint with the Detroit Lions.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Chargers and Buccaneers

Another answer for today's Immaculate Grid is Keenan McCardell, a two-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver that played for the Chargers, Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

McCardell was drafted by Washington with a twelfth-round pick in 1991. He didn't play a game for the team and was cut after his rookie season, but he got a Super Bowl ring for being on the roster.

Next up was a spell with the Cleveland Browns, where he saw his first minutes of NFL action. McCardell showed what he was made of in Cleveland and recorded 80 receptions for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns.

After his stint with the Browns, McCardell signed a three-year $6 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 1, 1996. He was so good in the 1996 season that he earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

McCardell was a Jaguars icon and finished his six-year stint with a stat line of 499 receptions for 6,393 yards and 30 touchdowns.

His next stop was Tampa Bay, as he joined the Bucs ahead of the 2002 season. There, he earned his second Pro Bowl selection and helped the team win Super Bowl XXXVII. He stayed with the Bucs till 2004, after which he was traded to the Chargers.

McCardell spent the rest of his career as a pass catcher for the Chargers, Texans, and Redskins. He retired in 2008, finishing his career with 883 receptions, 11,373 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns.