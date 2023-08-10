Which player played for Chargers and Packers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 10

In today's Immaculate Grid, we will look at a player who played for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and the Green Bay Packers. The Packers and Chargers are perennial postseason franchises and have their fair share of franchise legends.

In this Immaculate Grid piece, we will shine the light on a player who represented both franchises. So, without further ado, let's get to the Immaculate Grid.

First off is Corey Linsley, a center who currently stars for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Green Bay Packers drafted Corey Linsley in the fifth round of the 2014 Draft. He joined the Packers straight out of Ohio State and quickly became a crucial part of the offensive line.

Linsley started every game in his rookie season with the Packers and was rewarded with a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He kept improving, eventually earning a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Packers in 2017. Linsley remained vital to the Packers, earning a first-team All-Pro nod in 2020.

However, he decided to test free agency before the 2021 NFL season. The Packers did not resign him, and the Chargers signed Linsley to a five-year, $62.5 million contract, thus becoming the highest-paid center in the NFL. He immediately rewarded the Chargers with a second-team All-Pro-worthy performance in 2021 and has remained a valuable member of their O-line since.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Chargers and Packers

Another player who appeared for both the Chargers and Packers is Blaise Winter. Younger NFL viewers might know Winter as a motivational speaker, but he used to be a solid defensive end back in the day.

Blaise Winter played NFL ball for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and Green Bay Packers. The Colts drafted him in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft. He played in all but one game in his rookie year but was surprisingly released at the end of the year.

The San Diego Chargers swooped in and signed him onto their roster in a shortened 1987 season. He was on the move again the following season, joining the Green Bay Packers. Winter spent four years with the Packers, his most in an NFL stint.

He later appeared for the Chargers again in an eventful NFL career. He left the league in 1995 to focus on other life passions, such as coaching and motivational speaking.

