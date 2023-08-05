Which player played for Chiefs and Ravens? August 5 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today in the NFL Immaculate Grid, the spotlight shines on a truly remarkable player who proudly donned the jerseys of both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

This edition is a true test of your knowledge about NFL players, challenging even the most dedicated fans to uncover the connections between players and their teams. With nine hidden names awaiting discovery, this puzzle guarantees an exhilarating and captivating experience for all football aficionados.

Jeremy Maclin, a player of exceptional caliber, had the distinct honor of gracing the gridiron for both of these esteemed teams.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 5

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jeremy Maclin as the 19th overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He showcased his talent and dedication over eight successful seasons in the league with three teams: Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens.

During his time with the Eagles until 2014, Maclin proved to be a reliable target for his quarterbacks, earning a reputation as a consistent and skilled pass-catcher.

In 2015, he made a significant move to the Kansas City Chiefs, signing a substantial five-year contract. His time with the Chiefs spanned two seasons where he started in 27 games and caught 131 receptions for 1,624 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Maclin's tenure with the Chiefs came to an end in 2017 when the team released him. However, the Baltimore Ravens saw potential in him and welcomed him for the 2017 season. He played only a single season with the Ravens, which was also his last in the league.

Throughout his career, Maclin's stats spoke volumes about his contribution to the game. He started in an impressive 112 out of 114 games, showcasing his consistency and durability. As a wide receiver, he caught an impressive 514 receptions out of 841 targets, accumulating a total of 6,835 receiving yards and scoring 49 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Maclin made the difficult decision to retire from the league in 2019, concluding a successful and impactful football journey.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 5 solutions

With the inclusion of Jeremy Maclin, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 5.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 5

New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams - Joe Namath New York Jets and New York Giants - Brandon Marshall New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens - Bart Scott Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams - Austin Blythe Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants - Ray-Ray Armstrong Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens - Earl Thomas Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams - Taje Allen Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants - Kawika Mitchell Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens - Jeremy Maclin