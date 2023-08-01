Which player has played for Eagles and Browns? August 1 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

The NFL Immaculate Grid is a fun football trivia game that keeps the anticipation for the sport going throughout the summer. Let's take a thrilling adventure through the connected histories of two storied NFL teams, the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In this edition, we'll pay special attention to two outstanding athletes who had the honor of playing for both the Eagles and the Browns.

Former NFL defensive end Juqua Parker played collegiate football at Oklahoma State before he signed as an undrafted free agent for the Tennessee Titans in 2001. He represented them until the 2004 season.

Then, Parker played with the Eagles (2005-2011) and Browns (2012).

Parker spent most of his NFL career with the Eagles, and it is those years that many will remember him for. He was renowned for his edge quickness and capacity to trouble the opponent's passer. He consistently helped the Eagles' defense, and people appreciated him for his competence and work attitude.

NFL immaculate grid for August 1: Jordan Poyer also played for the Eagles and Browns

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is currently playing in the NFL. At Oregon State, where he played collegiate football, he was selected a unanimous All-American.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Poyer with the 218th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Later that year, he was released, but in October 2013, he signed with the Cleveland Browns. Before moving on to the Bills, he played for the Browns for four years. Poyer secured his future with the Bills by agreeing to a two-year contract deal in May 2023.

Jordan Poyer is considered one of the best safeties in the NFL right now, and he has gained the admiration of his contemporaries with his prodigious performance.

Poyer recorded 63 total tackles, four interceptions, eight passes-defended, and one forced fumble in 2022 despite various injuries restricting his availability.

Following rumors that he would be leaving, Poyer re-signed with the Bills in the offseason. He has made 706 total tackles during his NFL career, 11.0 sacks, 50 pass deflections, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 24 interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.