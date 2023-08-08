Who played for Texans and Jaguars? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 8

In today's episode of the Immaculate Grid, we will look at a player that appeared for the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In this Immaculate Grid, the player we will highlight represented both franchises with grit and grind.

First is A. J. Bouye, an American cornerback representing the Texans and Jaguars in his eventful career. Bouye was snagged by the Houston Texans following the 2013 NFL draft, as he wasn't selected in the draft process. He signed a three-year, $1.41 million contract with the Texans and joined the team's ranks ahead of the 2013 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bouye earned his spot as the team's fifth-string cornerback following a tough competition with the rest of the CBs. He appeared in six fixtures in his rookie season and seemed strictly as a special teams piece. He spent three more seasons with the Texans, and his role grew with each passing year.

His final season with the Texans was the 2016 campaign, and he put up a solid stat line of 63 combined tackles, 16 pass deflections, and one pick in 15 games.

He left the Texans at the end of the season and signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $67.5 million. He spent three highly productive seasons in Jacksonville, becoming an undisputed starter at cornerback. He started in all 43 games that he played for the franchise and regularly put up career-high stats.

His time with the Jaguars ended in 2020 when he was traded to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick. His time in Denver was mired in controversy, as he violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He was released at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

Following his release from the Broncos, he signed for the Carolina Panthers. However, he battled with injuries all season. The Panthers released him at the end of the season and hasn't been seen in the NFL since.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Texans and Jaguars

Another player for today's Immaculate Grid is Seth Payne, a former defensive tackle. The Jaguars took Payne in the fourth round of the 1997 draft and he represented the franchise till 2002.

However, he was snagged by the Houston Texans in the 2002 expansion draft. He was joined by teammates Gary Walker and Tony Boselli. Eventually, Payne was released by the Texans on February 28, 2007. It allowed him to retire from the NFL as a Jacksonville Jaguar.