NFL: Which player has the most playoff wins?

NFL legend Tom Brady has the most playoff wins compared to any other player in the league's long history.

Throughout Brady's incredible career, he has racked up record-breaking numbers in the postseason. This weekend, he'll look to continue this impressive run when he leads his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, into the NFC championship game.

Tom Brady has always been the quarterback to beat, but when he entered this season as Tampa Bay's new quarterback, many fans expected him to fail. But the 43-year-old silenced his doubters when he put up remarkable numbers this year. When the Buccaneers made the playoffs, many fans remembered Brady's numerous successes in the postseason.

Brady comes in with a whopping 32 playoff wins. That number ranks above the vast majority of NFL teams. He also holds the NFL record for most playoff games started (40) and most postseason wins. On Sunday, Brady will likely break 12,000 postseason passing yards, and he has the all-time NFL record.

The iconic quarterback also has the record for postseason touchdown passes, gams played, and completed passes. His postseason greatness is truly unparalleled.

Tom Brady is leading the Buccaneers to greatness

With Tom Brady as their franchise quarterback, the Buccaneers have risen to the top of the NFC. He has completely transformed the franchise, as the future Hall of Famer has turned the Buccaneers into a winner. Brady might not be the only reason for the team's success, but the quarterback's influence can't be overstated.

Brady's Buccaneers have won two road playoff games in a row this season. They marched into FedEx Field and took down the Washington Football Team. Last weekend, they upset the New Orleans Saints to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

Brady's win over the New Orleans Saints brought him his 32nd postseason victory in his career. The 43-year old scored a rushing touchdown to wrap up the Buccaneer's triumph over the Saints, and he became the oldest player to score a touchdown in a postseason game.

Shattering NFL records must be Brady's favorite pastime. He has reached his 14th Conference Championship game. No other quarterback has ever done that.

Tom Brady's unmatched run is even more amazing when one looks at its timeline. Brady will appear in a championship game for the third consecutive decade, and this feat has never been accomplished before.

Tampa Bay is riding a lot of momentum right now. If Tom Brady delivers one more win in the NFC Championship Game, the Buccaneers will have the rare opportunity to compete in the Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Before Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay, Brady and coach Bill Belichick turned the New England Patriots into the most successful NFL franchise in recent memory. The pair won six Super Bowls together.

Tom Brady's fantastic postseason career solidifies his status as one of the most exceptional players in NFL history.