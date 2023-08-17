Which players have featured for both Jets and Dolphins? August 17 NFL Immaculate Grid answers 

We'll explore football players who have appeared for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets in today's Immaculate Grid. Both teams have engaged in a variety of conventional games as well as frequent competitions for divisional dominance. The Dolphins defeated the Jets in the 1982 AFC Championship to win the sole playoff matchup between the two clubs.

Given that he played nine seasons for both the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets, running back Bernie Parmalee is an appropriate answer for this grid problem. He carried the ball 567 times for 2,179 yards and 20 touchdowns in his NFL career.

At Ball State, where he excelled at collegiate football, Parmalee was admitted into the Hall of Fame in 2001. The illustrious RB, who finished his career as the program's all-time top rusher, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins in 1992.

The Dolphins cut Parmalee following the conclusion of the 1998 campaign. He was signed by the Jets just a few days after.

Parmalee has worked as the Atlanta Falcons' special teams coach since leaving the league in 2020. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Oakland Raiders. He presently serves as the Jacksonville Jaguars' running backs coach.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 17: Other players to have played for both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins

Chadwick Pennington is another player who provides an insightful reply to today's grid puzzle. After playing college football at Marshall, where he earned the Sammy Baugh Trophy, he spent 11 years as an NFL quarterback.

The New York Jets chose Chadwick Pennington with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He spent his first eight years in New York before spending his final three with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2011, Pennington retired from the league. Since that time, he and his wife have established the 1st and 10 Foundation, which aims to strengthen neighborhood groups and raise standards of living in the New York Metropolitan Area, West Virginia, and Tennessee.