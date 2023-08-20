Which players have played for Bengals and Seahawks? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 20

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we're focusing on a special NFL player who proudly wore jerseys for both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks. Meet the likes of T. J. Houshmandzadeh, a former defensive end, who etched his legacy over 11 NFL seasons.

Former WR T. J. Houshmandzadeh, played eight seasons with the Bengals and one with the Seahawks.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 20

T.J. Houshmandzadeh made his mark in the NFL over a span of 11 seasons, showcasing his skills as a wide receiver for four distinct teams: the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, and Oakland Raiders.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected him as the 204th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Following four productive seasons with the Bengals, he solidified his commitment to the team by signing a noteworthy four-year contract extension worth $13 million.

Over the course of eight seasons, Houshmandzadeh remained a pivotal figure within the Bengals organization until 2008. His true breakout occurred in 2007, during which he captured attention by hauling in an impressive 112 receptions out of 169 targets. These receptions translated to 1,143 yards and a remarkable 12 touchdowns. His outstanding performance during this season earned him a well-deserved spot in his inaugural Pro Bowl appearance.

Throughout his tenure with the Bengals, Houshmandzadeh initiated action in 74 out of 105 games, amassing a substantial tally of 507 receptions on 772 targets. This resulted in a total of 5,782 yards gained and a notable 37 touchdowns scored.

Following his tenure with the Bengals, Houshmandzadeh's NFL journey continued as he spent three more seasons in the league, contributing his talents to the Seahawks, Ravens, and Raiders. In a decision that marked a significant transition, he ultimately chose to retire from professional football in 2011, concluding his impactful and memorable presence on the field.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 20 solutions

With the inclusion of T. J. Houshmandzadeh, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Below are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 20.

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 20

Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks - Julius Jones Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Alvin Harper Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens - Brandon Carr Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks - T. J. Houshmandzadeh Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Alex Cappa Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens - Domata Peko Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks - Tarvaris Jackson Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jeff Christy Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens - Matt Birk

