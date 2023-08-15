Which players played for both Browns and Colts? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 15

On today's episode of the Immaculate Grid, we will look at players who represented the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. We will highlight their career achievements and their impact on the league.

First is Mike Adams, a former NFL safety who played for the Browns, Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Adams went undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft before being brought in by the San Francisco 49ers. The Delaware University alum appeared in eight games in his rookie season, putting up decent stats. He upped his usage rate in Year 2, appearing in 14 games, 10 being starts. He appeared in every game in his third and last season in San Francisco.

Following his three-season stint with the 49ers, Adams joined the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2007 NFL season as a backup safety. He spent five seasons with the Browns, mainly acting as a backup safety for the franchise. However, he started every game of the 2011 season, which turned out to be his last in Cleveland.

Adams' next stop was in Denver, where he was an undisputed starter for his entire first season before being a bench warmer in year two.

Following his departure from Denver, Adams became a journeyman. He appeared for the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Adams announced his retirement on Good Morning Football on March 4, 2020, after an injury-riddled last season. He made two Pro Bowls during his time as a pro.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Browns and Colts

Next up is Dan Footman, a tenured defensive lineman who appeared for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. The Browns selected Footman in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft. The ACC Brian Piccolo Award winner had a decent NFL career, totaling 139 tackles, 19.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

The best spell of his career came under the tutelage of Bill Belichick. Under the future Hall of Fame head coach, Footman accumulated 8.5 sacks in three seasons, including five in 16 starts during the 1995 season. He retired at the end of the 1998 season due to reoccurring injury issues.

Other players to appear for both the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts include but are not limited to Alex Agase, Abdul-Karim Al-Jabbar, Larry Braziel, Ibraheim Campbell and Sam Clancy.

