Which players have played for Chargers and Ravens? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

Welcome to NFL Immaculate Grid, where we delve into the fascinating connections between two legendary franchises, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens.

As we eagerly await the 2023 NFL season, it's time to keep the football excitement alive during the offseason with ab engaging football trivia game. In this edition, we'll be exploring the remarkable players who had the privilege of playing for the Chargers and the Ravens.

Two standout athletes, Eric Weddle and Jarret Johnson, share the distinction of donning the jerseys of these two iconic teams.

Eric Weddle showcased his skills as a safety for the Chargers from 2007 to 2015. He then continued his impressive career with the Ravens from 2016 to 2018.

On the other hand, Jarret Johnson made his impact felt as a linebacker for the Ravens from 2003 to 2011 before transitioning to the Chargers, from 2012 to 2014.

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid's July 25 Solutions

With the inclusion of two notable names, Eric Weddle and Jarret Johnson, we have already cracked one part of the grid. Here are the NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 25th:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 25th

Joe Flacco, the former Ravens quarterback, played for Baltimore for 11 seasons (2008-2018) before a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos in 2019. Travis Henry, a running back, spent time with the Tennessee Titans (2005-2006) and the Denver Broncos (2007). Demaryius Thomas, a wide receiver, had an impressive eight-season career with the Denver Broncos, achieving five 1000+ yards receiving seasons. Eric Weddle played safety for both the Chargers (2007-2015) and the Ravens (2016-2018). Desmond King started with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and played until the 2020 season, after which he was traded to the Tennessee Titans. Lance Alworth played nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers from 1962 to 1970, achieving seven 1000+ yards receiving seasons. Jacoby Jones had stints with both the Houston Texans (2007-2011) and the Baltimore Ravens (2012-2014). Ben Jones played for the Houston Texans (2012-2015) and the Tennessee Titans (2016-2022). DeAndre Hopkins spent seven seasons with the Houston Texans from 2013 to 2019, recording five 1000+ yards receiving seasons.

