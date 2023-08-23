Which players have played for Chiefs and Titans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 23

The focus of today's NFL Immaculate Grid article is on the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first athlete that comes to mind when thinking about an Immaculate Grid response is the legendary quarterback Pete Beathard.

He spent ten seasons playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans), St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Oakland Raiders in the AFL, NFL, and WFL. In 1,282 attempts, he completed 575 passes for 8,176 yards and 43 scores.

Beathard was selected by the Detroit Lions with the fifth overall choice in the 1964 NFL Draft and by the Kansas City Chiefs with the second overall selection in the AFL Draft.

Beathard guided the Houston Oilers to the Eastern Division title during his time with the club, but they fell to the Oakland Raiders in the AFL championship contest. He also led the group to the four-team AFL playoffs in 1969.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 23: Other players to have played for both the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs

Running back Dexter McCluster is another athlete who can be an excellent pick for today's Immaculate Grid puzzle. He is a former NFL player who competed for the University of Mississippi in college football.

He was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He also played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tennessee Titans.

McCluster was one of the most perilous ball carriers in the country during his time at Ole Miss. He was the team's all-around best player and the worst nightmare for opponents. He was little in size but strong in character, and in the open field, he was just too swift and speedy for any ordinary player to stop.

McCluster played in 89 NFL games during his career, rushing for 1,042 yards and receiving 1,993 yards. His best season was in 2011, when he carried for 516 yards and added 328 receiving yards on 46 receptions. During his time there, he was also the main kick returner for the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCluster hasn't participated in an NFL match since the 2016 campaign, when he briefly appeared in six contests for the San Diego Chargers before injuring his forearm.

He was on injured reserve for the entire campaign. After that, he took a season off before playing four games with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL's regular season.

