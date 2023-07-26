Which players have played for the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

On today's episode of Immaculate Grid, we will be looking at three NFL stars that appeared for the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.

These players have vastly contrasting legacies, but share one major thing in common. So, without further ado, let's take a trip into the Immaculate Gridiron.

Immaculate Grid: NFL players that played for the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings

#1. Leroy Hoard

The first player on our list is Pro Bowler running back, Leroy Hoard. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 45th pick of the 1990 NFL Draft and spent the first seasons with the Browns, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 1994.

After the 1995 NFL season, he left the Browns to join the Baltimore Ravens. His time in Baltimore was brief, as he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers during the season.

He finished his career with a four-year spell in Minnesota with the Vikings. Hoard appeared in 144 games, totaled 3,964 rushing yards and 2,430 receiving yards, and scored 51 touchdowns in a stellar ten-year NFL career. The Michigan product also played fullback in his long and illustrious NFL career.

#2. Jim Marshall

Jim Marshall, a Minnesota Vikings legend, was drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders with the 44th pick of the 1960 NFL Draft. He then represented the Cleveland Browns for the 1960 NFL season, and the rest of his NFL career was spent with the Vikings.

Marshall had a long and distinguished NFL career, becoming NFL champion in 1969, making three All-Pro teams, and earning two Pro Bowl nods. He is a Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor member, and his No. 70 jersey is retired by the franchise.

#3. Za'Darius Smith

Last but not least is Za'Darius Smith, the only active player on our Immaculate Grid list. Smith currently represents the Cleveland Browns, and the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has also played for the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Za'Darius Smith is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was a key cog in the Minnesota Vikings' defense last season. He is fresh off making the 2022 Pro Bowl, so it's safe to say that he's still in his prime.

The player will be representing the Browns in 2023, and the Cleveland faithful will be hoping for fireworks on the defensive side of the ball.

