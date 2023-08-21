Which players have played for Colts and Steelers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 21

The latest NFL Immaculate Grid is here to ignite your passion as the 2023 NFL regular season looms closer. This mind-bending puzzle tests the knowledge about players who’ve donned jerseys of various teams in the league.

Today’s edition has a segment that features a player who has played for both the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The spotlight falls on none other than the remarkable Eric Ebron.

The former tight end had an impressive 8-season career in the NFL, representing three different teams: the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 21

During his notable NFL journey, Ebron showcased his talents for the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts, leaving a lasting impact.

His NFL path commenced when he was selected as the 10th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the opening round of the 2014 NFL draft. His connection with the Lions solidified as he signed a 4-year, $12.249 million deal in June 2014. His spell with the Lions ended in 2018.

Throughout his four seasons with the Lions, Ebron’s presence was felt as a starter in 37 out of 56 games. He demonstrated his skills by securing 186 receptions on 288 yards and recording 11 touchdowns.

Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron

2018 marked a pivotal moment as Ebron transitioned to the Indianapolis Colts, inking a 2-year, $13 million contract. He emerged as a force, starting in eight of 16 games, making 66 receptions on 110 targets, amassing an impressive 750 yards, and finding the end zone on 13 occasions. Ebron’s remarkable performance earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl during the same year.

After two successful seasons with the Colts, Ebron sought new horizons, signing a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ebron’s final NFL season unfolded in 2021, concluding a memorable chapter in his football journey.

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 21 solutions

With the inclusion of one notable name, Eric Ebron, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 21.

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 21

Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers - Morgan Fox Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers - DeAngelo Williams Carolina Panthers Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Cam Newton Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers - Isaac Rochell Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers - Eric Ebron Indianapolis Colts Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Luke Rhodes Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers - Travis Benjamin Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers - Joe Haden Cleveland Browns Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Joel Bitonio

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 135 votes