Which players have played for Commanders and Lions? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 30

Today's Immaculate Grid will highlight two players who represented the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions. These players appeared in regular season games for both franchises, and we will highlight their achievements in this piece.

First is Craig Reynolds, a running back who has played for the Commanders, Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Reynolds went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the then-Washington Redskins.

The Kutztown University alum was a three-time first-team All-PSAC East player, but that wasn't enough to get him selected in that year's Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After signing with the Washington Redskins, Reynolds battled for a spot on the 53-man franchise roster ahead of the 2019 NFL season. He was waived during final roster cuts at the end of training camp but resigned to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2019.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

He frequently alternated between the practice squad and the primary team all season long, eventually making his league debut against the San Francisco 49ers as a special teams member. Washington waived Reynolds on November 5, 2019.

His next stop was in Atlanta, where he accepted an offer to join the Falcons' practice squad. He never appeared in an NFL game for the Falcons, despite being singled to a reserve/future contract barely one month after signing.

Since departing from the Falcons, Reynolds has appeared in NFL games for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions. He is applicable both on special teams and in the Lions' dynamic offense. He recently signed an extension with the Lions, tying him to the franchise for the foreseeable future.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Commanders and Lions

Next is Cornelius Lucas, an offensive tackle representing the Washington Commanders but has enjoyed stints with the Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago Bears.

Lucas went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft and was promptly signed by the Lions. He participated in 35 games with the team, serving as a backup OT. They waived him on September 3, 2017.

Lucas' next stop was in Los Angeles, as he joined the Rams on September 12, 2017. Upon entering the Rams, he was inserted into their bench, playing a backup role similar to what he occupied in Detroit. He started just one game in the 2017 NFL season. The Rams released him on August 31, 2018.

Then he had stints with the Saints and the Bears. Currently, he serves with the Commanders as a relief offensive tackle for any starting tackle battling an injury. He looks set to rehash the role in 2023.

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 881 votes