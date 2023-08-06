Which players have played for Eagles and Chargers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for 6th August

The NFL Immaculate Grid game has become the talk of the town. The day-to-day internet allows fans to put their ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The NFL Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid that contains different categories. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the interconnected answer. As the game is refreshed every 24 hours, fans have the opportunity to achieve an immaculate game every day.

One answer on the Aug. 6 edition of the game requires fans to guess which players have donned the jersey for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers: Recent players who have played for Eagles and Chargers

NFL Immaculate Grid: Former Philadelphia Eagles star Cameron Dicker

Interestingly, there have been a total of 78 players who have played for both the Eagles and Chargers. Here's a look at some of the recent names that have played for both teams:

Cameron Dicker

Dicker began the 2022 NFL season with the Eagles making both of his field goals in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. He then joined the Chargers in November and made 19 of his 20 field goals for the remainder of the season.

DeAndre Carter

Carter had a brief stint with the Philadelphia in 2018 playing seven games for the team. The receiver moved to LA in 2022 to play one season with the Chargers, racking up 538 yards and three touchdowns across 17 games.

Kyzir White

White spent four seasons with the Chargers, playing 47 games for the franchise from 2018 to 2021. The linebacker recorded 278 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four interceptions during his time in LA.

In 2022, White joined the Eagles on a one-year deal. He finished with 110 tackles and 1.5 sacks as Philadelphia reached the Super Bowl but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.

Fans have the choice to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's NFL Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the first column.