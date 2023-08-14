Which players played for the Jets and Texans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 14

In today's Immaculate Grid edition, we will examine two players who played for the Houston Texans and the New York Jets.

The players we will feature in the latest version have exhibited toughness and perseverance for both teams in the NFL.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick spent 17 years in the league. He is the only quarterback lined up for nine teams in the league's history. Among those were the New York Jets and the Houston Texans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fitzpatrick leads all NFL quarterbacks with no playoff berth in career throwing yards and touchdowns. In addition, he is the only NFL player to score touchdowns by both passing and running with eight different clubs.

In 2015, while the New York Jets missed the playoffs by a whisker, Fitzpatrick established the team's mark for the most throwing touchdowns in a season. Additionally, he set the Tennessee Titans record in 2014 for the most touchdowns scored in a single game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick ranks 32nd among passers with the most passing yards in league history after completing passes for 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns in 166 games throughout his career. Rather than postseason achievement, his career is remembered for its length and multiple stops.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players to have played for both the Houston Texans and New York Jets

NFL offensive tackle Duane Brown currently plays for the New York Jets. In the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected him as the 26th overall player after watching him play college football at Virginia Tech. Before joining the Jets, he competed for the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in all 17 games in 2021.

Throughout Brown's NFL career till this moment, it has been clear that he is gritty and dedicated. He provided steadiness at one of the offensive tackle positions for all the NFL teams he has worn the uniform for.

Brown has distinguished himself for his commitment to social activity alongside his athletic accomplishments. Using his stature as a player in the NFL to spread awareness and push for change, he has been outspoken on matters of equitable treatment and inequality.