Which players played for the Panthers and Bengals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 3

We examine players who have played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Carolina Panthers in today's NFL Immaculate Grid piece.

Brentson Buckner, a former defensive tackle who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Carolina Panthers, comes first.

From 1990 to 1993, Buckner played collegiate football at Clemson, where he started for three years. With 22 sacks, he finished third in the school's history as an undergraduate. He led the team to win the ACC Title in his second year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his last season, the team enjoyed a nine-win campaign that culminated in a Peach Bowl triumph, during which he recorded 13 tackles and earned the award for Defensive MVP.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The Steelers selected Buckner in the second round as the 50th overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

Throughout his 12-year NFL playing career, Buckner participated in 174 games, starting 127 of them. His career stats include two interceptions, five forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 31 sacks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars now employ Buckner as a defensive line coach. From 2013 through 2017, he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff. In 2018, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He moved to the Oakland Raiders in 2019 before returning to the Cardinals in 2020.

Before the 2022 season, he became the defensive line coach for the Jaguars.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 3: Other players to have played for the Panthers and Bengals

Andy Dalton, who recently signed with the Carolina Panthers before the upcoming campaign, previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals.

At Texas Christian University, where Dalton played college football, he amassed the most quarterback victories and claimed the 2011 Rose Bowl. He was then taken by the Bengals with the 35th overall choice in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He was firmly established as the Bengals' starting quarterback during the first nine years of his NFL career. In 2020, the team released him after selecting Joe Burrow in the NFL Draft.

Since leaving the Bengals, Dalton has alternated between serving as a backup and a temporary starting quarterback for various teams. He first signed on with the Dallas Cowboys. After that, he signed with the Chicago Bears to serve as their starter until they discovered their franchise quarterback. Dalton inked a contract with the New Orleans Saints before the 2022 campaign.

Expand Tweet

Dalton joined the Panthers in March 2023 and will now be looking to be capable enough to provide the Panthers with a reliable backup plan for the new season.