Which players have played for Panthers and Chargers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 21

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at players who appeared for the Carolina Panthers and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. This Grid will focus on two players representing both NFL franchises.

The first player on our Immaculate Grid is Mike Tolbert, a retired fullback who played for the Panthers, Chargers and Buffalo Bills. An accomplished player at his position, Tolbert was selected to the Pro Bowl thrice and earned two All-Pro nods in an eventful decade-long NFL career.

The Coastal Carolina University alum went undrafted in the 2008 draft and was snagged by the San Diego Chargers as an unattached free agent.

Tolbert represented the Chargers with distinction for four consecutive seasons. He served the franchise as a utility player, filling in different roles on the offense. During his four-year spell with the Chargers, he amassed over 1,000 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs.

His next stop was in Carolina when he signed with the Carolina Panthers. Tolbert joined the Panthers expecting to take up a more prominent role compared to what he was in the San Diego offense.

The opposite was the case in Carolina, as the former Pro Bowler's touches dropped off a cliff. He never got going in Carolina, never totaling up to 400 rushing yards and eight TDs in a year. The Panthers released him on Feb. 21, 2017.

Mike Tolbert's last shot in the NFL was given to him by the Buffalo Bills. The Bills signed Tolbert on March 8, 2017, to join their practice squad. He eventually made the roster and started the year behind LeSean McCoy on the fullback depth chart.

Tolbert finished the 2017 season with 247 rushing yards, one rushing TD, 14 receptions and 78 receiving yards. He retired from the league at the end of the year.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Panthers and Chargers

Next is Antwan Applewhite, a retired defensive end who appeared on the books of the Chargers and Panthers. Applewhite came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent and was signed by the Chargers soon after the 2007 NFL Draft.

The San Diego State University alum was a decent rotational option for the Chargers during his spell with the franchise. He wasn't particularly spectacular, but he sure got the job done. He left the franchise at the end of the 2010 season to seek greener pastures.

His next significant step was Carolina, as he joined the Panthers on Oct. 5, 2011. He was converted from defensive end to rush linebacker in mainly 3-4 sets. He acted as a backup DE during his stint with the Panthers and left at the end of the 2012 NFL season.

