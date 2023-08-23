Which players have played for Patriots and Titans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 23

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at players who represented the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. This Grid will showcase the players' achievements, statistics, and timelines on the Gridiron.

First is Rich Camarillo, an iconic punter who played for the Patriots, Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Phoenix Cardinals, and Oakland Raiders.

Camarillo was arguably the best punter of his generation, leading the NFL in punting yards twice (1985, 1994), net yard average three times (1983, 1991, & 1992), and gross yards per punt once (1989). He came into the league as an undrafted free agent after the 1981 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots took a shot at signing him onto their roster, and it turned out to be a brilliant decision.

Camarillo helped the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XX; his punting was one of the few things that went okay for the Patriots, as they lost the game to the Chicago Bears. He left the Patriots in 1987 to join the Los Angeles Rams. After he departed from New England, he played for numerous franchises before retiring from the NFL in 1996.

Camarillo ended his NFL career with 1,027 punts for 43,895 yards (42.7 avg) and 279 punts inside the 20. He earned first-team All-Pro nods once, second-team All-Pro nods three times and was named to the Pro Bowl five times. Camarillo is a member of the New England Patriots All-1980s Team, New England Patriots 35th Anniversary Team, and New England Patriots 50th Anniversary Team.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Patriots and Titans

Next is Logan Ryan, a strong safety who has played for the Patriots, Titans, New York Giants, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots selected Ryan in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Rutgers University alum has been a solid defender for the entirety of his NFL career.

Ryan played with the New England Patriots for four years, starting as a backup option before winning Bill Belichick's trust to start in games. He won two Super Bowl rings in New England and left the franchise as an established safety in the Immaculate Grid.

His next stop was with the Tennessee Titans, where he started every game he played for the franchise. Ryan regularly put up career numbers with the Titans and helped the team reach the Immaculate Grid postseason in two out of the three seasons while he was with them. He did what he was signed to and left the team at the end of the 2019 NFL season.

Ryan has spent the last few seasons of his professional career with the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a serviceable piece on both franchises, helping to shore up their defenses. He's presently looking for another team ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

