Which players have played for Raiders and Buccaneers?

As the anticipation for the 2023 NFL season builds, avid football enthusiasts seek new ways to stay engaged during the offseason. Fortunately, Immaculate Grid offers a unique solution—a football trivia game that puts your NFL knowledge to the test.

In this edition of NFL Immaculate Grid, we delve into the intriguing crossover between two iconic franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Join us as we unveil the names of football players who have proudly worn the jerseys of both teams throughout their professional careers.

Two notable players, Donald Penn and Doug Martin, both have played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL career of Donald Penn

Former LT Donald Penn

Former Buccaneers LT Donald Penn began his professional football journey as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. However, he never took the field for the Vikings and was eventually released.

Shortly after, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcomed him onto their roster for what would become a fruitful seven-season tenure from 2007 to 2013. During his time with the Buccaneers, Penn showcased his talent in 112 games, starting in an impressive 108 of them. Notably, he even found the end zone twice, scoring touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Following his release from Tampa Bay in 2014, Penn swiftly found a new home with the Oakland Raiders, signing a lucrative two-year contract worth $9.6 million, including $4.2 million guaranteed. He would go on to spend five seasons with the Raiders, becoming a reliable presence on their offensive line.

In 2019, Penn made a switch to the Washington Redskins, where he concluded his professional football career.

Throughout his remarkable journey, Penn earned the honor of appearing in three Pro Bowl games, one with the Buccaneers and two with the Raiders.

NFL career of Doug Martin

Former RB Doug Martin

Doug Martin, a talented running back was selected by the Buccaneers as the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Martin became the first player from Boise State University to be drafted by the team. He dedicated six out of his seven NFL seasons to the Buccaneers.

In an impressive rookie season, Martin showcased his skills by rushing for 1,454 yards on 319 attempts and scoring 11 touchdowns. This outstanding performance earned him a well-deserved spot in the 2012 Pro Bowl.

Following his tenure with the Buccaneers, Martin signed a one-year contract with the Oakland Raiders on March 15, 2018. He stepped into the starting role after primary RB Marshawn Lynch suffered a groin injury. Martin admirably filled the void for the remainder of the season.

Overall, Martin accumulated an impressive career rushing record of 5,356 yards and scored 30 touchdowns. His remarkable accomplishments earned him Pro Bowl honors twice, and was also recognized as a member of the All-Pro First Team in 2015.

