Which players have played for Steelers and Chargers? NFL Immaculate Gridiron answers for July 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers (formerly the San Diego Chargers) have an age-old rivalry. The franchises don't get along, and that has made their 35 matchups exciting affairs.

Even though the Steelers and Chargers have a rivalry, some notable players have appeared for both franchises. In this piece, we will look at these players and how their careers have shaped up.

Which NFL players have played for the Steelers and Chargers?

Three notable players have worn the colors of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers (formerly the San Diego Chargers). They are Melvin Ingram, Matt Feiler, and Ladarius Green.

Melvin Ingram is an outside linebacker and was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was selected after a stellar college career at the University of South Carolina. Ingram stayed with the Chargers until 2020, leaving the team to join Pittsburgh.

Melvin Ingram is a three-time Pro Bowler with a career stat line of 407 total tackles, 57.0 sacks, and three interceptions. He is presently a free agent.

Matt Feiler is a guard who went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft. He signed his first NFL contract with the Houston Texans. Feiler played with the Texans for a year before being released on September 4, 2015. Following his release, he joined Pittsburgh. The Bloomsburg University alum played with the Steelers until 2020 and eventually joined the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year, $15 million contract. These days, he appears for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last but not least is Ladarius Green. Green is a retired tight end who appeared for the Steelers and the Chargers. The San Diego Chargers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was with the Chargers until 2015, after which he left the team as a free agent. Green signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers and completed just one season for the franchise. After failing a physical on May 18, 2017, he was out of the NFL.

About NFL Immaculate Gridiron

Immaculate Grid football trivia is a three-by-three grid that tests your NFL knowledge. The simple version of the NFL grid challenge is drawn into a tic-tac-toe format. One has to guess which player played for the two teams corresponding to the cell or the square.

During its initial phase, it allowed nine guesses. As of yesterday, they now allow users to make unlimited guesses in each box. They have also added a reset button and the ability to save your progress when you refresh.

The Immaculate Grid NFL game is a competition of the game's history and knowledge of the teams and players.

