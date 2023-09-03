Which players played for Texans and Bengals? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 3

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at two players representing the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals. This Immaculate Grid will focus on players who appeared in regular season games for both franchises.

First is legendary quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, an Immaculate Grid icon who appeared for the Texans, Bengals, St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Washington Football Team. The St. Louis Rams drafted Fitzgerald in round seven of the 2005 Draft, and he played for 17 years in the NFL.

Fitzgerald's most extended spell in the league was with the Buffalo Bills, where he featured for four seasons. He had two winning seasons as a starter, one with the New York Jets in 2015 and the other with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He earned a reputation for being a superb competitor but an inconsistent performer in the Gridiron.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starting QB for the Houston Texans in 2014 and featured in 12 games for the franchise. He led the Texans to a 6−6 record in the games he started. He also put up a stat line of 2,483 passing yards, 17 TDs, and eight picks.

As for his spell with the Cincinnati Bengals, it was way earlier in his career, in 2007 and 2008. Fitzpatrick started 12 out of the 14 games he played for the Bengals in those seasons. He had a 4−7−1 record in that spell, putting up a stat line of 1,905 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Fitzpatrick saw better days later in his career and owns several franchise records with the Bills, Texans, Jets, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Texans and Bengals

Next is Kevin Walter, a retired wide receiver who appeared for the Texans, Bengals, and Tennessee Titans. The New York Giants drafted Walter in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He was drafted out of Eastern Michigan University.

The Giants released Kevin Walter before the start of the 2003 NFL season and was promptly picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent three years on the Bengals as a backup and special teams player, even though he was featured as a starter in a handful of Immaculate Grid games.

After leaving the Bengals in 2006, his next stop was in Houston, as he signed a contract with the Texans ahead of the 2006 NFL season. Walter was a starting wideout for the Texans for most of his stint there. His best season was in 2008 when he racked up 60 receptions for 899 yards and eight touchdowns.

Walter left the Texans on March 12, 2013. After leaving the Texans, he joined the Tennessee Titans for a brief period before calling it a career.