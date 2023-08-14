Which players played for both Texans and Buccaneers? August 14 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Today's edition of the Immaculate Grid will look at players representing the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

First up is Dan Orlovsky, a football analyst and former NFL quarterback. In his NFL career, Orlovsky appeared for the Texans, Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions drafted Orlovsky in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. The UConn alum was recruited as the Lions' primary backup for his rookie season. He did that, appearing in two games in his debut season. He didn't play another snap of NFL football in the next two seasons but was thrust into the starting quarterback role in seven games in 2008. He lost every game that he started that year.

Orlovsky left the Detroit Lions in 2008 to join the Houston Texans. He only played in 14 more NFL games in his professional football career. He appeared as a backup for the Texans, Colts, Buccaneers and Lions, before calling it a career in 2017. You can catch him analyzing college and professional football games on ESPN these days.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who appeared for the Texans and Buccaneers?

Next up is Bryan Anger, an All-Pro punter for the Dallas Cowboys. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Anger in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He stayed on the team until 2015, after which the franchise let him go.

His next stop was in Tampa Bay, where he penned a one-year deal to join the Buccaneers. Anger was thrust into the starting role after the team released Jake Schum. He later signed a five-year extension with the Bucs. Anger was solid for the franchise and put up a stat line of 192 punts with a 45-yard average in 48 games.

After leaving the Bucs, he joined the Houston Texans in 2019. He served as the team's starting punter until he was released in March 2021.

Following his spell in Houston, he was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys, affectionately known as America's team. Anger was named for the 2022 Pro Bowl, his first selection. He was also named second-team All-Pro, both highlights of his career. He remains the team's starting punter at the time of writing.

