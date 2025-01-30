Which is the most popular Super Bowl of all time?

Over the years, the NFL has emerged as the most popular sporting league in the US, and the Super Bowl is the most viewed spectacle nationwide.

The number of people who watch the Super Bowl each year proves that it is among the, if not the, biggest events in the calendar. More than 100 million people in the US, along with about 200 million worldwide, have watched the NFL Championship game over the years.

As we head towards what could be a historic Super Bowl this year, we've put up a list of the top 5 most-watched Super Bowl games ever.

The 5 most-watched Super Bowls of all time

#5 - Super Bowl 50 (Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers) - 112,336,000 average viewers

Peyton Manning celebrates during Super Bowl 50 - Source: Getty

Super Bowl 50 in 2016 drew in 111.9 million viewers. The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in that contest.

In what was the last game of Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame career, many people watched the contest till late, simply to see whether he was going to say anything about his impending retirement.

#4 - Super Bowl XLVIII (Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos) - 112,752,000 average viewers

Quarterback Russell Wilson celebrates after Super Bowl XLVIII - Source: Getty

In Super Bowl XLVIII, an average of 112.7 million people watched the Seattle Seahawks' overwhelming showing as they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8. It was the biggest Super Bowl win margin in more than 20 years.

The game was the first Super Bowl ever to be held outside in a cold-weather climate. Even though the Seahawks had a 22-point lead in the first half and were in control of the game, it's amazing that the game's viewership held steady till the end.

#3 - Super Bowl XLIX (New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks) - 114,810,000 average viewers

NFL: Rob Gronkowski celebrates with Tom Brady following the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX - Source: Imagn

Over 114 million people watched the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Russell Wilson of the Seahawks attempted to find Ricardo Lockette with a tilting touchdown throw in the final seconds of the game, but defensive back Malcolm Butler picked up the pass. It gave the Patriots one of the most thrilling wins in the history of the NFL.

#2 - Super Bowl LVII (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles) - 115,096,000 average viewers

Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: Getty

The second-most-watched Super Bowl broadcast ever from the United States is Super Bowl LVII. According to updated data released by ratings agency Nielson, the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles attracted an average of 115.1 million spectators across all platforms.

This total comprises those who streamed the game on Fox digital platforms and NFL+, as well as those who watched the big game on the Fox or Fox Deportes TV networks.

#1 - Super Bowl LVIII (Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers) - 123,714,000 average viewers

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

With an average viewership of roughly 123.7 million, the 2024 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers ended up being the most-watched Super Bowl in history. That total surpassed the mark set by the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII the year before.

Furthermore, Super Bowl LVIII attracted at least 7% higher viewership on average across all platforms than Super Bowl LVII, making it the most-viewed event in American television history.

The Chiefs became the first team since the New England Patriots of 2004 to win consecutive Super Bowls with a 25–22 victory in overtime. In addition, it was the team's third championship win in five years.

