Which Premier League teams do J.J. Watt and wife Kealia support? Potential Burnley owners reveal surprising clubs

Retired American football superstar J.J. Watt is living his best life following a well-deserved retirement from the Gridiron. He is spending quality time with his wife, Kealia, a professional soccer player who has represented the USA internationally.

The Watts recently made a trip to England to negotiate the purchase of a stake in English Premier League-bound club Burnley FC.

This is far from the couple's introduction to British soccer, as J.J. Watt is a lifelong Chelsea supporter, while Kealia loves another London side, Arsenal.

The partners have taken their enthusiasm to another stratosphere as they look to be part owners of a Lancashire club on the rise.

As we have seen numerous examples, the Watts are far from the first famous American figures to invest in a professional soccer club. There's basketball legend LeBron James, a minority partner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the owner of Liverpool FC.

Then there's Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Hollywood superstars that co-own Wrexham, who have been promoted to League 2 as National League champions. Interestingly enough, J.J. Watt spoke to Reynolds and McElhenney before making the Burnley investment.

What does J.J. Watt think about the USA soccer boom?

J.J. Watt is impressed by the growing popularity of soccer in the United States of America. However, the future Hall of Famer does not believe that the sport will become more prominent than the NFL.

Watt said in an interview with Men in Blazers' Roger Bennett:

"People have been saying forever that soccer is the sport of the future, soccer's on its way; I think the problem is everybody keeps looking for one explosion of interest where it's 'oh my gosh, now this is America's sport.'

"I don't believe that's ever going to come, but I do believe the last time we had [the World Cup in the US] - Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain - they led a revolution, and that took years and years and years."

What is J.J. Watt's net worth?

The Houston Texans legend has an estimated net worth of $70 Million, thanks to an NFL career that saw him make more than $100 million in salary.

J.J. Watt played as a defensive end for the Texans from 2011 to 2020, then concluded his career with the Arizona Cardinals until early 2023.

At a point in his career, Watt was widely regarded as the best defender in the game. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, was a perennial Pro Bowler, and became the first player in NFL history to pull up more than 20 sacks in two seasons. He changed how defensive ends were seen, and it's a shame that he never won a Super Bowl in his illustrious career.

