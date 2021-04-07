It seems that historically the Jets have had access to great players, but they don't know what to do with them.

Sam Darnold ranked in top half of starting QBs by EPA per play in several passing situations over his first two NFL seasons. He was near the bottom in those same situations in 2020.



Will a fresh start with the Panthers be the catalyst Darnold needs to get back on track? https://t.co/twbusjTEqs pic.twitter.com/UGwcgpty64 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 5, 2021

The Carolina Panthers traded three NFL draft picks to the Jets to procure QB Sam Darnold. In turn, New York will get the Panthers' 2021 sixth-round pick and their 2022 second and fourth round picks.

Breaking: The Jets are trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and 2022 second- and fourth-round picks, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/6cOgzcZe9Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 5, 2021

The Jets are likely to select a quarterback at No. 2 and become the first team in the draft era (since 1967) to choose two quarterbacks within the top three overall picks in four years.

We don't know for sure if the Jets will eat their hearts out in the 2021 season; for now, let's look into which of the top three quarterbacks makes sense for the New York Jets with the No. 2 overall pick, which puts them in a prime position to select one of the top quarterback prospects.

Which QB makes the most sense for the NY Jets at No. 2 after Sam Darnold trade?

Jets general manager Joe Douglas seems pretty committed to going after Zack Wilson. Even though the Jets are secretive over who they will select, it is expected that they will pick Wilson. Adam Schefter went as far as welcoming Wilson on coming to NY, even though nothing is official yet.

Advertisement

"Welcome to New York, Zach. Officially," Schefter said, sending in a message to Wilson.

Wilson is one of the more pro-ready prospects that the Jets can select. He is a great processor and has an incredible feel for the game. Wilson will make a significant pocket presence and make leaps in the game because of his keen sense of pressure and play-making abilities.

Wilson is an underrated athlete with a good arm. He can run the ball and get significant downs and even extend the plays while simultaneously keeping his eyes on the receivers.

Zach Wilson will display his skills today in front of NFL personnel as BYU holds its Pro Day.



Wilson is expected to become the highest selection of any BYU player in the Common Draft Era since 1967. pic.twitter.com/ZKH5SOOoei — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Justin fields shot accurate passes, especially going deep. He has solid throws and can defiantly hurt defenses with his speed.

There has been some argument against fields and his ability to understand plays. However, with more practice, he can potentially expand his view and figure out what the defense is giving him and take over from there.

Advertisement

Trey Lance is one of the most coveted players in the draft. Lance is considered a dual-threat quarterback with a big arm, which is appealing at the professional level.

Lance played just one game in 2020 due to the pandemic. But he is a cannon and could immediately become one of the better rushing quarterbacks in the league.