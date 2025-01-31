Which QBs have Tom Brady lost a Super Bowl to? Full list of NFL stars feat. Eli Manning

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and has the accolades to prove it. Brady owns almost every significant quarterback record in professional football and has won the Super Bowl a staggering seven times.

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend reached the big game 10 times, meaning he was on the losing side thrice. With that in mind, let's look at the quarterbacks responsible for the G.O.A.T.'s lack of a perfect record in the Super Bowl.

Which QBs has Tom Brady lost a Super Bowl to?

There are two quarterbacks that Tom Brady lost to in the Super Bowl. They are Eli Manning and Nick Foles. Here's how they did it:

1. Eli Manning, New York Giants - Super Bowl XLII and XLVI

Eli Manning spent his entire pro career with the New York Giants, and he guided his side to two Super Bowl wins. Both wins were against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The first time Manning got the better of Brady was in Super Bowl XLII. Manning led an underdog Giants side to a win over the unbeaten New England Patriots. He threw two go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdowns in the upset win and earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his efforts.

Manning's second Super Bowl victory over Brady came in Super Bowl XLVI. He led his side to another fourth-quarter comeback in the 21–17 win. Once again, Manning was awarded Super Bowl MVP honors for his efforts.

Manning holds the distinction of being the only quarterback to beat Tom Brady in two Super Bowl games. Even better, he was named MVP in both victories.

2. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LII

Nick Foles capped up a historically great playoff run as the Eagles' starting quarterback with an upset win over Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Foles was a big-game player, and he showed that in US Bank Stadium.

Foles posted a stat line of 373 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also added a receiving TD to give the Eagles their first-ever Super Bowl. Brady and the Patriots were made to regroup following the 41-33 loss.

