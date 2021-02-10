Which quarterback has the most interceptions in NFL history?

When thinking about the Green Bay Packers' NFL quarterbacks, it's hard not to mention Brett Favre, who is one of the best quarterbacks to wear a Packers uniform. However, Favre was one of the many athletes who overstayed their welcome in the NFL.

Brett Favre is not just one of the greatest Green Bay Packers quarterbacks of all time but he is one of the best quarterbacks to play the game. Unfortunately for Favre, he was a tad bit careless with the football although his carelessness did help him make some huge plays for the Packers.

More importantly, Brett Favre holds the record for the most interceptions thrown by an NFL quarterback.

Examining Brett Favre's 20-year NFL Career

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

During his 20-year NFL career, Brett Favre threw single-digit interceptions only twice. In his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons, he threw two interceptions, while in the 2009 NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings, Favre threw only seven interceptions.

In the 2005 NFL season, he threw 29 interceptions while being the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Brett Favre threw 20 or more interceptions in six of his twenty seasons in the NFL and impressively threw more interceptions than touchdowns a total of four times during his career.

Brett Favre is the leader in interceptions when it comes to quarterbacks. He has thrown a total of 336 interceptions in his 20-year career. Even with throwing the most interceptions, Brett Favre still managed to make a well-rounded Hall of Fame career.

Brett Favre's Career Stats:

-- Completions: 6,300

-- Attempts: 10,169

-- Passing yards: 71,838 yards

-- Touchdowns: 508

-- Interceptions: 336

Brett Favre's Career Accomplishments:

-- 1995 NFL AP MVP

-- 1995 NFL PFWA MVP

-- 1995 NFL Newspaper Ent. Assoc. MVP

-- 1995 NFL Bert Bell Award (Player of the Year)

-- 1995 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

-- 1996 NFL AP MVP

-- 1996 NFL PFWA MVP

-- 1996 NFL Newspaper Ent. Assoc. MVP

-- 1996 NFL Bert Bell Award (Player of the Year)

-- 1997 NFL AP MVP

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame 2nd team All-1990s Team

-- Pro Football Reference 2nd team All-2000s Team

-- NFL 100 All-Time Team

On top of all these accomplishments, Brett Favre was selected to 11 Pro Bowls and brought home one Super Bowl Championship. Brett Favre's biggest accomplishment in the NFL was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.