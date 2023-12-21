Which radio station is the Rams-Saints game on? Week 16 TNF coverage explored

The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints kick off Week 16 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football. The contest will be vital for both of these teams, as they're sitting at 7-7. They desperately need to win this game to keep their playoff chances alive in the tight NFC.

SiriusXM and the NFL App will have the NFL national coverage of the Saints-Rams game on the radio. The Saints feed will be up on channels 226 and 822; the Rams feed will be available on channels 225 or 818.

A Spanish language broadcast will be available on Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM, with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez as the announcers. ESPN LA 710 AM has another live Rams feed.

Saints vs. Rams: Injury Report for Week 16 Thursday Night Football

Four players will be absent for New Orleans in the game. EDGE Payton Turner (toe), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), safety Lonnie Johnson (knee), and EDGE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep) are all out, while running back Kendre Miller is questionable.

For Los Angeles, defensive back Tre Tomlinson is the only confirmed absence with a hamstring problem. Offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom is questionable after not practicing the entire week.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 16 game

The Week 16 NFL matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will be played on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated game will air live on Amazon Prime and have major playoff implications.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Saints-Rams matchup:

Game : New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams When : Thursday

: Thursday Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET Where : SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California Channel : Amazon Prime

: Amazon Prime Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth as the announcers for the Saints-Rams game on Amazon Prime. Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sidelines in what should be a great game.