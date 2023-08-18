Which Rams players also played for Commanders? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 18

The ultimate challenge in the latest drop of the NFL Immaculate Grid is where your expertise about well-known players and their team affiliations will be put to the ultimate test. This edition highlights an NFL athlete who has had the honor of representing both the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders on the field.

A prime example is none other than former defensive end Gene Brito. In Brito's entire NFL career of nine years, he had the opportunity to play seven seasons for the Commanders and two for the Rams.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 18

Gene Brito, a notable figure in the world of American football, made his NFL debut in 1951, embarking on a remarkable nine-season journey that left an indelible mark. His career unfolded across two iconic teams, the Washington Redskins and the Los Angeles Rams.

Brito's football journey began at the age of 25, following his service as a paratrooper in the army. His path to professional football was paved with valor, as he bravely fought against Japanese forces during World War II in the Philippines.

Born into an athletically inclined family, Brito's father, Gene Joseph Brito, was a renowned professional boxer. This lineage of athleticism fueled Brito's passion for various sports, and he proudly represented Loyola University of Los Angeles in football, baseball, and basketball.

The Washington Redskins recognized Brito's potential and drafted him in the 17th round of the 1951 draft. As a rookie, he showcased his skills as a right end for the team. Although his initial three seasons were marked by his contributions to the Redskins, a contract dispute led him to explore opportunities in the Canadian Football League in 1954.

Brito's journey took an interesting turn in 1955 when he made a triumphant return to the Redskins' ranks. He went on to play an additional four seasons with the team, adding to his legacy. A shift occurred in 1959, as he joined the Los Angeles Rams, where he played for two seasons before gracefully retiring from the sport following the 1960 season.

Throughout his storied nine-year career, Brito's prowess was undeniable. His consistent excellence earned him five Pro Bowl appearances (1953, 1955-1958). He also secured a place on the All-Pro First Teams (1955-1958) and the All-Pro Second Team once (1960), solidifying his status as a true football luminary.

Tragically, the world lost Gene Brito on June 8, 1965, when he was just 39 years old. Despite his untimely departure, his legacy lives on, a testament to his dedication, skill, and enduring impact on the sport he loved.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 18 solutions

With the inclusion of Gene Brito, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Below are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for Aug. 18.

NFL Immaculate Grid Answers for August 18

Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles - Clay Harbor Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders - Andrew Norwell 1000+ yards receiving season for Jacksonville Jaguars - Allen Robinson Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles - Roman Gabriel Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders - Gene Brito 1000+ yards receiving season for Los Angeles Rams - Cooper Kupp Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles - Chris Clemons Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders - Donald Penn 1000+ yards receiving season for Las Vegas Raiders - Derren Waller