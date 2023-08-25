Which Rams players also played for the Bengals? August 25 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

A remarkable NFL athlete who proudly sported the colors of both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is the subject of the most recent NFL Immaculate Grid.

The first player that springs to mind is former lineman Andrew Whitworth. His 16-year career in the league included 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and the last five with the Los Angeles Rams.

Whitworth was renowned for his extensive professional life, and upon retirement, he held the record for the oldest offensive lineman and tackle in NFL history.

Whitworth was an imposing offensive tackle while playing college football at LSU. He gained fame and opened the door for his way into the NFL because of his talent, size, and skill. He was later chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 55th overall choice in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

The 41-year-old played for the Bengals for 11 years and was selected to three Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro during that period. Whitworth increased his Pro Bowl honors to four with the Los Angeles Rams. He was named to another first-team All-Pro squad.

He had a reputation for being an authoritative figure, in addition to having excellent blocking skills during his career. He was the squad captain and a role model for youngsters.

Whitworth exceeded expectations by continuing to perform at an elite level as an offensive lineman till his late thirties, demonstrating his dedication to his trade and his group.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 25: Other players to have played for both the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams

Mike Thomas is another player to consider in today's Immaculate Grid, having played for both the Bengals and the Rams.

Thomas, a wide receiver who attended Southern Miss during his college football career, was selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the 206th overall choice in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Thomas committed to the Cincinnati Bengals in March 2020. He was a player for the Baltimore Ravens last season. But the team released him in July 2023.

