Which Rams players also played for Eagles? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 18

In the most recent iteration of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we're highlighting two exceptional NFL players who passionately sported colors of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams.

Most likely, Roman Gabriel matches this grid better than any other player. He was a former NFL quarterback who played for both the Rams and the Eagles.

Gabriel, who got picked as the second overall selection in the 1962 NFL Draft, spent 11 years with the Los Angeles Rams before spending five years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is remarkable for becoming the first passer of Filipino heritage to play in the NFL.

During his tenure with the Rams, Gabriel oversaw 41 wins and 14 losses overall and was chosen for four Pro Bowls.

The renowned quarterback was passed on to the Eagles after the 1972 campaign, where he produced incredible numbers and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. With 270 completions on 460 tries for 3,219 yards and 23 scores, he was the team's top passer.

Philadelphia's attack was particularly effective in the NFL with Gabriel at center.

Gabriel finished his career with 86 wins and 64 losses. In addition to 201 touchdowns, he passed for more than 29,000 yards. He is the sole signal-caller from his period to continue to place highly in the NFL passing stats' category with the lowest interception percentage.

He had a short two-year stint as a part of the NFL on CBS reporting crew after his time in the NFL.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 18: Other players to have played for both the Eagles and the Rams

Another NFL player who fits nicely into today's grid is Robert Quinn. The defensive end was selected by the St. Louis Rams as the 14th selection in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played college football for North Carolina.

Quinn played for the Rams, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys during his first nine NFL seasons, recording 25 forced fumbles, 290 tackles, 20 pass breakups, 80.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one score.

Quinn joined the Chicago Bears in 2020. The pass rusher played in 38 games, starting 36 of them, during the course of the two years with the Bears. He recorded 77 tackles, 21.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

Quinn was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles team that competed in April's Super Bowl.

Quinn, a second-team All-Pro in 2021 after being named to the first team in 2013, has double-digit sack totals in five seasons in his 12-year NFL career.