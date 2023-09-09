Which Ravens player also played for the Giants? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 9

Football fans are enthralled by the NFL Immaculate Grid testing their understanding of players who have played on multiple squads in the league. Fans must figure out nine identities that are contained inside this interesting puzzle.

Two players who have worn the shirts of both the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants are highlighted in today's NFL Immaculate Grid.

David Tyree starred for the Baltimore Ravens during his NFL career after being selected 211th overall by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL draft.

From 2003 to 2007, Tyree played five seasons with the New York Giants, mainly as a wide receiver. His most famous catch was "the Helmet Catch," a last-second catch in Super Bowl XLII that earned the Giants one of the most stunning shocks in the game's history.

Tyree played in 73 games during his time with New York, hauling in 54 passes on 95 targets for a total of 650 yards and four scores.

David Tyree's time in the NFL was brief, but his memorable Super Bowl display will live on in the annals of the sport. He played with the Ravens before calling it a career in football in 2010.

Tyree returned to the Giants after his playing career was over and served as their director of development for players from 2014 through 2017.

NFL Immaculate Grid for Sept. 9: Other players to have played for both the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens

Another answer for today's NFL Immaculate Grid is outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who also played for the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens. Before being selected by the Giants as the 15th overall selection in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft, Pierre-Paul played collegiate football at South Florida.

While playing for New York, Pierre-Paul featured in two Pro Bowls, a first-team All-Pro and one Super Bowl.

Jason Pierre-Paul signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New York Giants, where he won a second Super Bowl and was selected to his third Pro Bowl. Pierre-Paul joined the Ravens in September 2022 and is currently a free agent.

Since his selection in the 2010 NFL draft, Pierre-Paul has established himself as one of the top outside linebackers.