Which Ravens players also played for Bears? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 31

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at two players who appeared for the Baltimore Ravens and the Chargers Bears and showcase the achievements and timelines for both franchises.

First is Roquan Smith, a linebacker representing both the Bears and the Colts. The Bears drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a successful college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Smith became an instant starter with the Bears and appeared in all sixteen games in his rookie season. He put up a stat line of 121 tackles, 5.0 sacks, and one interception for the season and earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors for his efforts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His second season with the Bears started even better than his first, as he regularly led all the team's defenders in tackles. He was on pace to earn Pro Bowl honors before being placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral in Week 14.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

He finished the year with a stat line of 101 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and one interception in twelve games played before the injury.

The player was available for the beginning of his third season and suited up for the season opener. He was impressive all season long and earned second-team All-Pro nods, finishing the year with 139 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions in sixteen games.

Smith kept up his stellar form in 2021, putting up career highs in most significant categories. He finished the year with 163 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, and one interception and even scored a returning touchdown that season. He also earned another second-team All-Pro nod for his efforts.

Roquan Smith had a rollercoaster year in 2022, as he started the season on the Bears but ended it with the Baltimore Ravens. Due to being lowballed on a contractual offer, he left Chicago to join the Ravens ahead of the trade deadline.

He eventually ended the year with a first-team All-Pro nod and an excellent five-year, $100 million contract extension and will lead the Ravens' defense for years to come.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Ravens and Bears

Next is Brent Urban, a defensive end who currently represents the Ravens and has played for the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, and Dallas Cowboys.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Urban in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He represented the Ravens till 2019, after which he left the franchise to test free agency.

Urban eventually joined the Tennessee Titans, appearing in four games as a backup defensive end in their system, but was released by the franchise on October 19, 2019.

Following this, Urban was signed by the Bears, where he served as a backup for one-and-a-half-years. He joined the Dallas Cowboys for the 2021 season after his departure from the Bears.

After the conclusion of his Immaculate Grid stint with the Cowboys, he re-joined the Baltimore Ravens and has been with the franchise ever since. He will be looking ahead to a bounce-back year in 2023.