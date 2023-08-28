Which Ravens players also played for Saints? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 28

The NFL Immaculate Grid is skillfully designed to test your familiarity with NFL players. With nine puzzles, this intriguing jigsaw is sure to get football enthusiasts excited.

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we highlight two great players who sported the colors of both the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.

Let's now explore the story of Mark Ingram, a truly gifted running back who played for the Saints and the Ravens, creating a lasting impression with his skills and persistent commitment.

Former NFL running back Ingram played 12 seasons in the league. He was an Alabama college football player, and after carrying for 1,658 yards in 2009 to help his team win the 2010 BCS National Championship, he became the first member of the Crimson Tide to win the Heisman Trophy.

In the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Ingram with the 28th overall pick.

Ingram took advantage of his first year as the main man in 2014 after spending the previous three years as an auxiliary player. With 964 total yards and nine scores, he made it to his first career Pro Bowl.

Ingram joined the Baltimore Ravens following the 2018 season. His first season with the Ravens was among his most prominent, as he had over 1,000 running yards, scored 15 touchdowns overall, and was selected to his third Pro Bowl.

Mark Ingram's NFL career came to an end when he joined the Fox Sports broadcast crew in July 2023 after returning to the Saints in 2021. Ingram is the New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns for players in his position.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 28: Other NFL players to have played for both the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens

James Hurst is an alternate participant who has worn the jerseys of both the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.

Hurst plays offensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints. In 2014, the Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent after he played college football at North Carolina.

Hurst, 32, has played in 135 regular-season games with 80 starts for two teams in nine NFL seasons at the left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle positions.

Hurst demonstrated his versatility by starting each of the Saints' 16 regular-season games last year and playing both left tackle and left guard.

